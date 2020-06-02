Nihilent donates medical equipment worth INR 50 lakhs to fight Covid-19 in Maharashtra

The company has donated PPE kits and N95 masks that will aid the Health Services Department in accelerating the process of detection and containing the novel coronavirus.
Pune-based global consulting and services company, Nihilent and its subsidiaries donated critical medical equipment worth INR 50 lakhs to the Directorate of Health Services in Maharashtra. As a part of their CSR initiative the firm gave 3,489 PPE kits and 7,500 N95 masks to combat Covid-19 in the country’s highest affected state, Maharashtra.
The healthcare system in India is currently under immense pressure and crippling due to this pandemic. With Maharashtra contributing to the maximum number of cases with coronavirus hotspots such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, safety of the public is the state’s priority. Nihilent has donated PPE kits and N95 masks that will aid the Health Services Department in accelerating the process of detection and containing the novel coronavirus.
Commenting on this initiative, L.C. Singh, Director and Executive Vice Chairman of Nihilent said, “India is at a stage where immediate critical care is necessary to contain the virus and overcome this pandemic. While the government has introduced a slew of measures and services for the public, we wish to support the medical community including doctors, medical practitioners, nurses who are tackling Covid-19 pandemic at the forefront.”
