Nikhil Kamath-backed superfood brand 'Nourish You' acquires vegan brand ‘One Good’

“One Good’s journey is revolutionary. It was born with a vision of creating the next big dairy company, devoid of animals. Moreover, it is led by a team of fervent vegans dedicated to both innovation and animal protection. The acquisition integrates Nourish You’s commitment to animal welfare with our existing values of nourishing consumers, farmers, and the planet. It also reinforces our commitment to make healthy, flavourful plant-based foods, affordable and accessible.”