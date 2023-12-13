Nikhil Kamath-backed superfood brand 'Nourish You' acquires vegan brand ‘One Good’

It is a 100% acquisition, and the One Good founding team joins the Nourish You leadership team
Superfood brand Nourish You has announced the 100% acquisition of One Good, a vegan brand formerly known as Goodmylk.
Founded in 2016, One Good is known for its range of dairy products like milk, cheeses, chocolates, curd, ghee, butter, and more. The One Good team including CEO and co-founder Abhay Rangan, CFO and co-founder Radhika Datt, and COO Dhivakar Sathyamurthy join the leadership team at Nourish You.
One Good’s Abhay Rangan, in a press note, said, “Our journey towards creating One Good was ignited by a passion for animal rights and a dedication to accessible and affordable plant-based alternatives for all. We are excited about being a part of Nourish You’s incredible platform and leveraging their scale and operational excellence to build India’s biggest plant-based dairy company.”
Nourish You is a superfood brand with a range of products made with fills, mueslis and plant-based milk. It counts the likes of Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, leading actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Darwinbox’s Rohit Chennamaneni, Triumph Group’s Y Janardhana Rao, Gruhas Proptech’s Abhijeet Pai, KIMS Hospitals’ Abhinay Bollineni as marquee investors.
Krishna Reddy, Co-founder, Nourish You, said, “From introducing India to the power of superfoods and now acquiring One Good, Nourish You evolves from being a superfood brand to a plant-based brand, embracing a more inclusive vision.”
“One Good’s journey is revolutionary. It was born with a vision of creating the next big dairy company, devoid of animals. Moreover, it is led by a team of fervent vegans dedicated to both innovation and animal protection. The acquisition integrates Nourish You’s commitment to animal welfare with our existing values of nourishing consumers, farmers, and the planet. It also reinforces our commitment to make healthy, flavourful plant-based foods, affordable and accessible.”