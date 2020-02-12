Ninja Media Creations uses audio ads to spread a strong message

Ninja Media Creations (Voice of You Brand) with strong presence in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, the company has opened up great opportunities to influence the auditory senses of the target audience. Ninja Media are the Audio Jingle Advertising Network across 50 Railways Stations in 7 States in India. We connect with the Passenger through our Audio Jingle Advertisement via Public Announcement System at the railways Stations.
Ninja Media has begun with new innovative idea to promote Social Awareness campaign via Public addressing system. An recent activity on Plastic ban, Ninja media started 3 months Audio Jingle awareness campaign “ Plastic Hatayae Aur, Jeevan Bachaye” at Bhilai Power House Station under Raipur District in Chhattisgarh along with on-ground activation at the station from December 2019 onwards. Bhilai Power House station was observed with lots of wastage on Plastic, the Plastic Hatayae Campaign by Ninja has helped Partons to understand the waste and usage of plastic ban. Along with the jingle promotions, the promoters were seen with placard and helping patron to explain about the campaign. The role of social messages is mainly two-pronged – a) to generate awareness; and b) lead to behaviour change. From this standpoint, Public Announcement System are very effective media and play a major role in sensitising the minds of the audience.
Commenting on the activity, The Senior DCM of SECR Raipur division says this is one of the best activity we have seen to make station clean and stop usage of Plastic. Further added, we are happy to be part of Ninja Media as a Railway Audio Advertising Company
Speaking on this Ranjith C, managing partner of Ninja Media Creations and the man behind this idea says, we got a vital role in moulding a good society to develop our lifestyle and move on the right path. Since we see lot of use of plastic during the travel, we have used our best media tool to spread the awareness in the modern society.
After successfully starting this campaign, Ninja Media will use their most effective media to promote the Social awareness campaign across 50 stations in 7 states.