Ninja Media Creations uses audio ads to spread a strong message

Ninja Media has begun with new innovative idea to promote Social Awareness campaign via Public addressing system. An recent activity on Plastic ban, Ninja media started 3 months Audio Jingle awareness campaign “ Plastic Hatayae Aur, Jeevan Bachaye” at Bhilai Power House Station under Raipur District in Chhattisgarh along with on-ground activation at the station from December 2019 onwards. Bhilai Power House station was observed with lots of wastage on Plastic, the Plastic Hatayae Campaign by Ninja has helped Partons to understand the waste and usage of plastic ban. Along with the jingle promotions, the promoters were seen with placard and helping patron to explain about the campaign. The role of social messages is mainly two-pronged – a) to generate awareness; and b) lead to behaviour change. From this standpoint, Public Announcement System are very effective media and play a major role in sensitising the minds of the audience.