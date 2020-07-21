Nippon Paint launches Protec Range of Industrial Paints

Nippon Paint India, part of the NIPSEA Group, has launched a new range of industrial paints under the Protec brand. With this launch, Nippon Paint India is now expanding its presence in the industrial coatings segment. The Protec range of products includes Primers, Top Coats and Specialized Coating Products. Nippon Paint India expects the Protec portfolio to meet the requirements of the market and help the company to grow exponentially. The company is starting this business with key 50 industrial dealers and will add more partners by the end of the year. The company expects the Protec brand to add Rs. 50 crore to its topline in the next 2-3 years. Nippon Paint is No. 1 paint manufacturer in Asia, and one of the top paint manufacturers of the world. Nippon Paint’s Commercial Vehicle & Light Industrial coatings business provides a vast range of paint and consumable products for OEMs, OE affiliates, bus body builders and industrial users.