Nitin Gadkari appreciates IDPL for rewarding Innovative technology, designs and quality at Auto Awards 2022

Speaking at the IDPL Auto Awards 2022 event, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, “The Auto Industry truly has the potential to transform the future of the Indian economy. At present, it is experiencing a transformational revolution of converting from a cost-centric to a quality-centric industry. In the next 5 years, India is expected to be the No.1 manufacturing hub of automobiles in the world. This is encouraging emerging entrepreneurs, innovators and manufacturers to develop best-in-class products and designs, thus enabling growth-driven competition in the Industry.I am glad to see the consistent efforts put in by IDPL to encourage innovative technology and design, and other milestone achievements of the industry through the Auto Awards 2022.”