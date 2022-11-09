Nitin Gadkari appreciates IDPL for rewarding Innovative technology, designs and quality at Auto Awards 2022

The event included panel discussions on EV penetration and road safety in India.
IndiaDotCom Digital(IDPL) hosted the second edition of the Auto Awards 2022, to celebrate the best launches, innovative technology, designs, marketers, and impactful campaigns in the Indian Automotive Industry. IDPL's Auto Awards 2022 appreciated the efforts of brands and individual achievers for the usage of innovative technology across 25 award categories.
To name a few winners- Montra Electric, Hyundai Venue, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Tucson, and Audi. The jury members consisted of Dr.Neharika Yadav- Superbike Racer, Mr.Sumit Garg – Co-founder and MD Luxury Ride, Mr. Nikhil Chawla- Tech Auto Journalist and Founder of Unbiased Blog, Ms. Garima Avtar- Rally Racer and Ms. Swati Khandelwal - Executive Editor Zee Business.
The second edition of the Auto Awards 2022 event was graced by Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, emphasized on how the Auto Industry is employing to the skilled youth of our country, decisions on 'E-highway' from Delhi to Jaipur, how Green Highwayswill boost India Tourism and his vision of India becoming the No.1 manufacturer of E-passenger buses in the world in the next two years.
Leaders across the Industry shared insights on the EV charging infrastructure, perspectives on the advantages and challenges in reference to EVs, the need for the development and advancement of innovative technology, how consumer awareness is crucial in improving road safety etc.
Speaking at the IDPL Auto Awards 2022 event, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, “The Auto Industry truly has the potential to transform the future of the Indian economy. At present, it is experiencing a transformational revolution of converting from a cost-centric to a quality-centric industry. In the next 5 years, India is expected to be the No.1 manufacturing hub of automobiles in the world. This is encouraging emerging entrepreneurs, innovators and manufacturers to develop best-in-class products and designs, thus enabling growth-driven competition in the Industry.I am glad to see the consistent efforts put in by IDPL to encourage innovative technology and design, and other milestone achievements of the industry through the Auto Awards 2022.”
Devadas Krishnan, chief executive officer of IndiaDotCom Digital , further highlighted “India is poised to be the world’s third largest automotive market by 2030. India’s $222bn Auto sector is contributing 49% of manufacturing GDP and generating 37 million jobs every year. Zee Auto Awards is IDPL’s humble tribute to the policymakers, captains, innovators and marketers of Indian Automotive industry who are making this happen. We also help this vibrant sector reach 300mn Indians every month through our performance marketing and brand solutions “.
This event was co-powered by Montra Electric and OLX Autos. RedBus, Intel, and Canara Bank were the Special Partners and IGL was the Special Sponsor for IDPL’s Auto Awards 2022.