NIVEA salutes all the caregiver moms this Mother’s Day #ShareTheCare

Shows gratitude to all the moms who are on the frontline serving the nation first
Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the first superhero of our lives who raised us, loved us and nurtured us to who we are as a person today. Moving away from the stereotype, this Mother’s day, the world’s no 1 skincare brand NIVEA has launched a unique digital campaign to show gratitude and thank all those moms who are the front-line caregivers working 24x7 for the society leaving behind their own families and kids to face new challenges every single day.
In this heartwarming digital campaign, Nivea salutes those caregiver moms who are away from their families but close to those in need caring for them absolutely selflessly putting their duties above all. Moms to their little ones, caregivers to many.
Watch and share this heartfelt digital film which has a special message of respect and salutation for all those mothers out there who put their nation first by risking their lives daily and staying away from their own children. Nivea India urges everyone to tag that superhero caregiver mom with her story and the brand will personally thank her too for her dedication and commitment towards keeping us safe.
Speaking on the new campaign, Sachin Killawala, Director Marketing, NIVEA India said, “Nivea symbolises protection and care just like a mother’s instinct and that’s why this time we wanted to go beyond the traditional way of showering love to your own mom. This digital campaign is a celebration of all the caregiver moms who are serving us relentlessly at the cost of caring for their own children. Nivea pays tribute to all the caregiver moms are the front runners and greatest Influencers of our lives in this pandemic. We are extremely grateful as she stands by us as a pillar of support and wakes up every day to face new challenges leaving her family behind.”
Mark Mcdonald, Executive Vice President and Head of Creative, Digitas India adds “From taking care of her family, to playing multiple roles, mothers are doing it all during the pandemic. What's more inspiring are the mothers who extend their care beyond their home. These are mothers working in the field – countless doctors, nurses, policewomen, and other front-line caretakers and essential service providers. They’re going beyond the call of duty to heal, protect, and provide for people in these trying times. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude and this our way of paying tribute to them, and saying thank you”.
