NKN Media to honour Indian Entrepreneurs in UAE with 'Icons of the UAE' Awards

Abdul Majid Khan, CEO of NKN Media, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "The Icons of the UAE Awards is a testament to these entrepreneurs' unyielding spirit and resilience. Their fervour for business and success has created a lasting impact on the community, showing everyone that the sky is the limit. Additionally, we are proud to announce a special award for the rising Emirati Businessman of the Year, which recognises the exceptional contributions of a local entrepreneur."