No currency is too small. No story too old.

Recently the video of a young boy buying a packet of Pravin Pickle with his precious stamp collection went viral across media platforms.
It was a simple heartwarming story of compassion and sharing, created by Setu Advertising for Pravin Pickles, shot in a simple location, without elaborate production budgets, without dialogue.
But that's not the 'kahani mein twist'. The twist is that the film was made post-demonetization. It was a homage to hardships and challenges the common man faced when the Indian currency took a new shape.
While reflecting on the social circumstances of the time, the team realised that no matter what life brings your way, not everything is lost when you have hope. Everyone has something that they value the most. Everybody's currency is diﬀerent and we wanted to be a part of this conversation. And thus came the concept of this film.
For a marketer, it is a lesson learnt - compelling, engaging content is a currency of its own. And valuable, no matter when it was created.
(We got this information in a press release).