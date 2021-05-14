No road is long with great company!

Today as we get new business, create new partnerships, expand our area of expertise, my level of excitement has only increased. I'd like to raise a toast to my leaders, as they have nurtured me well and, to date, push me to explore my capabilities and grow with the organization. Right from the start, they have trusted me with everything I do, ensured I was part of every possible discussion or decision, heard me out, let me take the lead, manage every other bit of the organization, and expand my skillset! They have been through all my highs and lows and have constantly ensured my spirits were on point. You know you're in the right place if you love your workplace, your leaders, and most importantly, whatever you do!