NODWIN Gaming’s ESL India Premiership 2020 registers a 300% hike in registrations

“We are extremely happy by this overwhelming response to the Premiership, having already registered 4 times the number of players as compared to last year and in half the time at that. This keen interest in esports is set to grow exponentially in times to come. In the past few months during this lockdown, a huge chunk of youth in India has made a shift to digital medium for their entertainment fix and we don't see them going back to the pre-lockdown patterns. We expect big esports events like the ESL India Premiership 2020 to continue to gain traction amongst the youth,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.