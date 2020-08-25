NoFilterNeha returns with Work-From-Home edition in fifth season on JioSaavn

For the first time, #NoFilterNeha will also lend itself to a new initiative #NFNCares under the #NoFilterNeha banner, putting the spotlight on young leaders. Neha will speak to children who have been champions for change in their own right, from breaking the taboo around menstruation to preventing child marriage in villages and more. #NFNCares has partnered with Save the Children through the Dream Accelerator Initiative which focuses on deepening the engagement with children who are empowered and taking on independent projects for social change. JioSaavn users and fans of the show can choose to be a part of this initiative by donating to the cause, simply by tapping on the banner on the app.