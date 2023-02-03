Nomad Films Worldwide appoints Dinesh Pitre as Producer & head of business

Speaking about this development, Zunaid Memon, founder director of Nomad Films Worldwide said “It was a relief for me when we found Dinesh as he represents the same passion and madness for creative storytelling as that of mine. Ever since Nomad begin it’s journey in 2002, our vision has always been of becoming a global company. We already a strong international footprint and aim to only make it larger. A vision that we both share and I am excited about the realm of possibilities our association brings to the table!”