Nomad Films Worldwide appoints Dinesh Pitre as Producer & head of business

Nomad Films Worldwide has onboarded Dinesh Pitre as producer and head of business. After over a decade in marketing for Sony Pictures and Disney Star he founded Dumroo Media, a production house that he was running independently.
The company has had prolific associations with the most reputed ad agencies such as DDB, JWT, Ogilvy, McCann, TBWA, Cheil, Y&R, Lowe Lintas, EURO RSCG, Dentsu Taproot, Creativelandasia, Leo Burnett, BBH, and Grey Worldwide, UK, among others for some stellar clients such as Amazon, Metlife Insurance, P&G, Pernod Recard, Coca Cola, BMW, Snapchat, Facebook, Chevrolet, Nissan, VW, Godrej, Micromax, Samsung, Unilever, GSK, Mondelez International, Titan, Bajaj, Adidas, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Skoda, Viacom18, Zara, Vans, HP, Dabur, ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Castrol, Gulf Oil, Sony, Samsung, Honda, Nokia, Hyundai among many others.
With Dinesh’s joining, Nomad aims to deepen it’s footprint in the creative communication space and revive it’s international presence eventually.
Speaking about this development, Zunaid Memon, founder director of Nomad Films Worldwide said “It was a relief for me when we found Dinesh as he represents the same passion and madness for creative storytelling as that of mine. Ever since Nomad begin it’s journey in 2002, our vision has always been of becoming a global company. We already a strong international footprint and aim to only make it larger. A vision that we both share and I am excited about the realm of possibilities our association brings to the table!”