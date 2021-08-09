Nothing will stop a Malayali from celebrating Onam’

Be it choosing Onakkodi for the loved ones via video shopping, the joy of laying an 'athapookalam' (floral carpet) with childhood friends via an e-pookalam offering, enjoying Kathakali with family through a Livestream, preparing a sumptuous Onasadya together through recipe podcasts or through ordering in via food delivery platforms, indulging in Onakalikal through gaming platforms, watching the latest blockbuster in many of the OTT platforms, paying for an Onam Club donation via the payment platforms, Onam comes alive online in more ways than one.