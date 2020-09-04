NOVA entrusts in Option Designs ensuring a purpose driven communication for the brand

Option Designs has been vested with the responsibility to create new brand experience for the Nova products among its audience through effective strategies, planning and execution.
Dairy brand Nova announced the collaboration with Option Designs, a purpose driven agency for their integrated marketing/advertising services. Option Designs through the media, content, and marketing communication will be curating the media strategy while increasing the brand visibility of Nova.
Marketed by Sterling Agro, Nova is one of the pioneers in dairy industry in India in private sector. Driven by passion of providing quality milk products in India since 1991, the company has been marketing high quality dairy products which are trusted household brands in India.
As an integrated marketing partner and agency, Option Designs has been vested with the responsibility to create new brand experience for the Nova products among its audience through effective strategies, planning and execution. “Being competent with the ways of delivering a brand message, the motive of value creation and giving the audience a reason to stay connected with our brand, Option Designs will definitely achieve our motive of reaching far beyond the horizon of achieving sales”, said Mr. Sharad CEO of Nova.
Speaking on this Anurag Mehta, co-founder of Option Designs said, “We are extremely happy to be selected as a marketing partner by an esteemed brand like Nova. We look forward to our partnership with Nova and hope to build a dynamic media model using data, strategy and technology to deliver the right messaging to their consumers and to further strengthen the brand in newer markets.”
By orchestrating an intricate study of the audience, knowing their beliefs, expectations and intentions for the brand, Option Designsstrives to introduce innovative marketing strategies and solutions that conveys the idea represented by the brand. Thus,bringing the customer closer to the brand and they build the best brand visibility and trustamong the consumers.
(We got this information in a press release).