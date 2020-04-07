NPCI initiates #IndiaPaySafe through on-going ‘UPI Chalega’ campaign

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “In the current situation, we appeal to all residents to stay at home and promote social distancing. We hope that #IndiaPaySafe through our on-going ‘UPI Chalega’ campaign will encourage citizens to switch to digital payments method, trying to break away from the habit of paying by cash, to stay safe. We thank everyone who is collaborating to drive home the #IndiaPaySafe message, and encourage more people to play their role in spreading the message to their family and friends.”