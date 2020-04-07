NPCI initiates #IndiaPaySafe through on-going ‘UPI Chalega’ campaign

To create the much needed awareness on digital payments, NPCI has strategically brought the protagonist of the ‘UPI Chalega’ campaign, Mrs. Rao, to educate customers about going cashless and staying safe during the lockdown. NPCI, through 6 pieces of video content featuring Mrs. Rao, explains the use of UPI for payment requirements for critical services like phone recharge, money transfer, grocery and medical stores payment, payment of staffs’ salaries among others. She also urges citizens to donate to the PM CARES Fund, using any BHIM UPI app.
In the videos, Rao emphasises the importance of maintaining social distancing and tries to make people realise the criticality of paying digitally, while staying at home amid lockdown. For a wider reach in the current scenario, NPCI is engaging with Influencers, Social Media, OTT platforms and Impact properties. UPIChalega.com is the microsite where all useful information on how to use UPI safely can be found.
A campaign on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn saw the participation of the industry people, government departments and citizens through the message of “Payment karna hai, digital karo”. In this, people shot their own videos, sometimes with friends, colleagues or family to spread the message of staying safe by paying digitally. #IndiaPaySafe #IndiaStaySafe #UPIChalega were the tags used for the message.
Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “In the current situation, we appeal to all residents to stay at home and promote social distancing. We hope that #IndiaPaySafe through our on-going ‘UPI Chalega’ campaign will encourage citizens to switch to digital payments method, trying to break away from the habit of paying by cash, to stay safe. We thank everyone who is collaborating to drive home the #IndiaPaySafe message, and encourage more people to play their role in spreading the message to their family and friends.”
“NPCI, along with banks and ecosystem partners, is ready and committed to help every citizen during the current lockdown period through robust digital payment infrastructure,” Rao added.
NPCI in association with the payment ecosystem players have co-created an industry campaign “UPI Chalega” to promote UPI as Easy, Safe, and Instant mode of payment. The campaign is aimed to guide users towards the right usage of UPI and help create a habitual change, use of UPI in their daily life. The campaign also focuses on safety aspects while transacting on UPI enabled apps. Campaign’s creative agency Ogilvy & Mather (O&M) created a relatable character, Rao, who is the mouthpiece of the brand UPI.
NPCI’s flagship product UPI allows users to transfer money on a real-time basis, across multiple bank accounts without revealing details of one’s bank account to the other party. The simple, safe, cost-effective mobile-based payments system has become one of the most prominent forms of digital payments. For more details please visit www.UPIChalega.com.
(We got this information in a press release.)