NTR to host Gemini TVs Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Step 1 –

The Registration process for” Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu” is set to begin soon and viewers can get a chance to participate in the show by watching Gemini TV and answering the questions asked via SMS or can also register by downloading SUN NXT App, the OTT platform of the Sun TV Network.

Step 2 –

Participants who have answered the questions correctly though the registration process will be shortlisted by the randomizer based on certain pre-defined criteria and these participants will be reached out via phone for further assessment and selection.

Step 3 –

The final selections of participants will happen through a written test and personal interview at the audition centers in four cities viz. Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati.