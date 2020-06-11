Nu-Shakti urges People to #PutImmunityFirst

Launches a digital campaign creating awareness on immunity building.
The current coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to enhance our immunity, enabling us to fend off viral infections. Nu-Shakti – a brand of Royal DSM – launched its #PutImmunityFirst campaign, urging people to focus on boosting their immunity through adequate intake of nutrients. Stressing on the key role of micronutrients in safeguarding the entire family’s health, the digital campaign reinforces the criticality of proper nutrition.
The campaign emphasizes on building immunity by consuming the right nutrients, while continuing to maintain all hygiene measures while outdoors. Nutrition-rich food we consume plays a crucial role in determining our overall health. The campaign urges consumers to fortify daily staples such as rice and atta with extra nutrition by adding Nu-Shakti’s fortification products that will further help in boosting immunity.
As part of this immunity-building campaign, Nu-Shakti released a series of videos, posts and gifs across its digital channels. The core objective is to create awareness about various nutrients that fortify immunity and empower consumers to make an informed decision on the right intake of nutrients. In pursuit of educating the target audience, the company is collaborating with various micro-nano health influencers to augment the reach. The ad creative is also live on digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Hotstar, etc.
Alok Kohli, Business Director – DSM India, said, “It is imperative to focus on the right habits and the right diet. With Nu-Shakti’s #PutImmunityFirst campaign, we are creating greater awareness about the role that key nutrients play in improving people’s immunity, health and well-being.”
Consumption of adequate nutrition results in productive and healthy lives. Nu-Shakti Powermix products are powered with nutrients such as Vitamin B6, iron and zinc. The product range includes Powermix for rice (fortified rice kernels), Powermix for atta (fortifier for atta/flour) and MixMe (fortified orange-flavoured beverage mix). These fortifiers increases the power (Shakti) of everyday food without changing the dietary habits.
(We got this information from a press release.)