Numerous brands join The Times Group to celebrate Independence Day in a big way

The 75th year of Indian Independence is a momentous year and had to be celebrated in that way. The Times of India group brought out bumper issues across multiple editions with an overall pagination of 1400+ with more than 2,100 clients participating across publications on the 15thof August. This single day accounted for more than 1,900 kscm in ad volume with brands from across the categories of consumer durables, e-business, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, FMCG, retail, BFSI and more ushering in the true spirit of celebration.