NXT Conclave 2025 brings global leaders together at Bharat Mandapam

NXT Conclave 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, brought together leaders and industry experts from over 120 countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended as the chief guest. The event focused on global collaboration, technological advancements, and economic transformation.

The two-day NXT Conclave 2025 focused on global partnerships, technology, and economic progress.

The NXT Conclave 2025 hosted sessions centred on economic partnerships, technological advancements, governance, and sustainability, driving meaningful and actionable change. A key highlight was the session on international trade relations, where former Prime Ministers Stephen Harper and Tony Abbott highlighted the critical role of the U.S.-India partnership in fostering global economic growth and technological collaboration. Distinguished Guests of Honour, including Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada; Anthony Abbott, former Prime Minister of Australia; and Ranil Wickremesinghe, former President of Sri Lanka, shared insights on global economic shifts and policy innovations. They were joined by key Indian policymakers such as Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Electronics, IT & I&B; Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs; Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Personnel, Department of Space & Atomic Energy; and Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, who provided their expertise on governance, policy, and economic development.

The conclave also explored the future of space technology, featuring discussions with Russian Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and Tanveer Ahmed, co-founder and CTO of Digantara, who highlighted India's growing prominence in global space exploration. Experts in science and technology, including Brian Cox, Dr. Brian Greene, and Dr. Mike Massimino, examined the intersection of technology, sustainability, and the future of space travel. Additionally, leading business figures such as Luke Coutinho, co-founder of Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems; Mr. Yoshi Yokokawa, co-founder and CEO of Alpaca; Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO of Pixxel Aerospace; and Habil F. Khorakiwala, chairperson of Wockhardt, shared insights on key economic and business transformations that will shape the next decade.

Kartikeya Sharma, founder of NXT, and member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), highlighted shared his perspective on the conclave’s impact, said, “The NXT Conclave 2025 has proven to be a game-changer in shaping conversations that define our future. With the presence of global leaders and visionaries, this event has set a new precedent for international cooperation and progress.”

Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, chairperson of the ITV Foundation and Steering Committee Chair of NXT, emphasised, stating: “The success of NXT Conclave 2025 highlights the power of meaningful dialogue and strategic partnerships. As we move forward, the insights gained here will play a crucial role in driving long-term impact across various sectors.”

Abhay Ojha, CEO of ITV Network, emphasised the media’s role in this transformation: “With the upcoming launch of NewsX World, we are committed to furthering the discourse initiated at NXT Conclave 2025. Our platform will continue to amplify key global conversations, ensuring that thought leadership and innovation remain at the forefront of global progress.”

The NXT Conclave 2025 was supported by the Tourism Finance Corporation of India as the Tourism Partner, along with institutional partners like the Indian Space Association and the American Jewish Committee. Realty partners included Bhutani Infra, M3M, NBCC, Signature Global, Green Circle, and Swastik Greens. Hyatt Regency (Gurgaon) was the Hospitality Partner, while The Sunday Guardian Foundation was the Founding Partner. NewsX served as the Media Partner, NSE as the Exchange Partner, and NTPC, Powergrid GRIDCON 2025, and MDH participated as Session Partners.

