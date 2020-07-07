Nykaa forays into home & travel care essentials

Nykaa Beauty’s latest launch, Veggie Safe offers naturally derived cleansing ingredients that can be used to clean all fruits and vegetables (except mushrooms). It removes germs, chemicals, and waxes safely. It does not alter the composition of the product and leaves no aftertaste, smell, or residue behind. The easy to use formula is priced at INR 149/- for a 200 ml bottle. The Home Safe and Travel Safe Disinfectant Sprays contain 84.4% Absolute Alcohol and work with high efficiency to kill 99.9% germs. Home Safe is suitable for all surfaces like mobiles, laptops, doorknobs, bins, sinks as well as delivery packages. It comes with a gentle Lavender Extract and is priced at INR 199/- for a 200 ml spray bottle. Travel Safe is for when you are out & about without any access to soap or water. It is suitable for all surfaces like cars, desks, chairs, elevators, toilet seats etc. Travel Safe is enriched with Neem Extract, an aggressive cleansing agent that fights germs even when one is on the move. It is priced at INR 199/- for a 200 ml spray bottle.