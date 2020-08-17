Nykaa launches ‘Beauty In Her Story’ with Netflix

The campaign kick-starts with the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix, Janhvi Kapoor, in a behind the scenes short video Ready For Takeoff with Janhvi, will share her journey of getting to know the war veteran and pilot Gunjan Saxena, whom she plays in the film. Nykaa, will soon also launch an Instagram filter छूलें आसमान (Reach For The Sky). This filter will enable users to encourage and support equal opportunities across several professions by featuring their uniforms that users will be able to don to create inspiring content.