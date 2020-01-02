Oberoi IBC bags Elleys' Switches

Elleys’ switches have appointed Oberoi IBC to handle their creative duties. The mandate comes after a multi-agency pitch involving leading agencies in Mumbai.
Established in 2001, Elleys’ is at the forefront of making domestic electrical switches and accessories in India.
Commenting on the appointment of Oberoi IBC, Manoj Hansraj Gada, director, Elleys’ Group, said “We are pleased to associate with Oberoi IBC as our advertising partner. Their passion towards the brand and creative ideas were appropriate for our brand personality. We look forward to successfully driving our brand reputation.”
Talking about the win, Suryakumar Singh, director, Oberoi IBC India, said, “Elleys’ has launched some very innovative products and we will be working on the entire advertising campaign including Print, TV, Outdoor and Digital. The account will be handled by our Mumbai office.”
According to Vijay Singh, business head, “a top Bollywood celebrity will be roped in to endorse the brand and the new TV campaign will be launched in January next year.”
Oberoi IBC has been very successful in helping its brands achieve the greatest growth through Bollywood and sports celebrities. It handles clients like Priyagold Biscuits, Flair Pens, Reynold’s, Zed Black Agarbatti, Ankur Namak and Goldiee Masale, to name a few.
