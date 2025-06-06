Ocean with David Attenborough to debut June 8 on National Geographic & JioHotstar

On World Oceans Day, National Geographic and David Attenborough are releasing a new feature-length documentary titled Ocean with David Attenborough. This is their first collaboration. The film highlights the current state of the world’s oceans and what can be done to protect and restore them. It will premiere on National Geographic on Sunday, June 8 at 7 PM and will also be available to stream on JioHotstar the same day.

In the documentary Ocean with David Attenborough, the veteran natural historian presents a detailed look at the world’s marine ecosystems. Drawing on decades of experience, Attenborough explores diverse underwater environments—giant kelp forests, coral reefs, and open ocean seamounts—highlighting how they are connected and crucial to the planet’s stability. The film outlines the major threats facing these ecosystems, including harmful fishing practices, and presents examples from around the world showing how marine life can recover if effective action is taken now.

The film’s release on National Geographic is timed to World Oceans Day, June’s United Nations Ocean Conference 2025 in Nice, France, and midway through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). As decision makers ponder the future of our oceans, OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH will amplify the marine protection solutions that can help turn the tide. The film draws upon extensive marine science and was supported by a team of scientific advisors, including National Geographic Pristine Seas founder, Dr. Enric Sala.

The film features footage of bottom trawling — the act of dragging weighted fishing nets along the Ocean floor — and its devastating effects on the Ocean. Only by revealing this footage to the world and exposing what’s happening beneath the surface can people begin to understand the devastating impact it is having and the urgent risk it poses to our Ocean. While Attenborough exposes the greatest threats to our Ocean’s health as never seen before, he points to inspirational stories from around the world to reveal the most remarkable finding of all: That our Ocean can recover quicker than we ever thought possible — if we take action now, the opportunity for marine life to recover on an unprecedented scale is well within our reach. As Attenborough declares, “If we save the sea, we save our world.”

Attenborough said, “My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations, and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life.”

Tom McDonald, National Geographic’s executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, said, “I’m thrilled that audiences worldwide will be able to engage with Sir David’s signature storytelling and the inspirational message of this film through the power of National Geographic’s global platforms. There is no one better to deliver this landmark film than Sir David, and I’m delighted that he’s working with National Geographic for the very first time on a subject that is timely and close to his heart.”

Alok Jain, president- entertainment, JioStar added, "At National Geographic India, we believe that storytelling has the power to ignite change. OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH is a landmark film that reminds us how interconnected we are with our oceans, even here in India, where over 11,000 kilometers of coastline support vibrant marine life and millions of livelihoods. Through David Attenborough’s unmatched narration and breathtaking visuals, we hope to inspire Indians to see our oceans not just as distant waters but as living systems that need our urgent protection.This is not just a global story - it is our story too."

Ocean with David Attenborough presents firsthand accounts and underwater footage to explain the importance of ocean health. The documentary highlights how the ocean helps prevent climate disasters and supports life on Earth. It examines how human activity, especially destructive fishing methods like dredging and bottom trawling, is damaging marine ecosystems, coastal areas, and the climate. The film also shows that ocean ecosystems can recover when protected and outlines existing solutions for marine conservation.

Educators can be part of the solution that inspires young people — the ocean stewards of tomorrow — by discussing OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH in the classroom. Later this year, National Geographic Pristine Seas will make the documentary film available to educators at schools, universities, museums, and libraries, and for educational and charitable conferences and events for non-commercial purposes.

OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH is directed by Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey, and Colin Butfield, and produced by Nowlan for Silverback Films. It is a co-production between Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios. Executive producers include Louise Pedersen and Rachel Job (All3Media International), Tom McDonald and Janet Han Vissering (National Geographic), Jasper Smith (Arksen Ltd and 10% for the Ocean), Minderoo Productions Limited, Enric Sala (National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas), Kristin Rechberger (Dynamic Planet and Revive Our Ocean), Rolly and Francoise van Rappard (Don Quixote Foundation), and Olivier Wenden (Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation).

Watch OCEAN by David Attenborough this World Oceans Day on Sunday, June 8, at 7 pm only on National Geographic and JioHotstar.