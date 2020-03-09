Odd or Even? Rohit Sharma joins the fan banter around VIVO IPL season 13

Season 13 of the VIVO IPL is by far the most anticipated ever as can be seen in the incessant fan chatter. The fan banter which inspired the #KhelBolega campaign was launched by Star Sports in tandem with the BCCI recently. One of the big conversation points amongst fans was that Rohit Sharma led team – Mumbai Indians has only won the vivo IPL in even numbered years. In response to that banter, Rohit has now joined the conversation, putting an end to the Odd or Even conundrum.
In a new TVC launched by Star Sports & BCCI, Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma is seen talking to his superstitious Mama Ji (Uncle) about the 'odd-even' theory. The uncle in the TVC is constantly trying to change the odd-numbered things around Rohit and make them even-numbered. Rohit explains to his uncle, that it’s the 13th year of the VIVO IPL, and the number 13 is an odd number, hinting that there is nothing to be worried about.
The four-time champions have one of the most vociferous fan bases, known to wear their emotions on their sleeves. The response of their dynamic captain has helped to quell the curiosity of the fans of the Mumbai Indians to a large extent who are now waiting for the 13th season of the VIVO IPL to commence. As, when it comes to vivo IPL, Odd or Even should not matter – come March 29th, 2020 - The Hitman will ensure that his Game will do the talking : #KhelBolega !
The 13th edition of VIVO IPL, starting March 29th, will be broadcast in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali apart from English and #SelectDugout
