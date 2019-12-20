Ogilvy and Licious adds a jolly flavour to year end festivities

The year has come to an end. It’s time to let your hair down and indulge yourself with snacks and shenanigans. That’s what Licious has to say, with its contagious new jingle – A Licious Carol. A house of fresh meats and seafood, Licious presents a unique product to meat lovers around the nation, namely Licious Spreads. With a creamy texture and generous chunks of meat, Licious Spread promises a hearty experience, right in time for Christmas.
The campaign has been conceived in the form of a popular Christmas carol, Jingle Bells. While the music remains faithful to the original rendition, the lyrics have been altered to convey Licious’ message of festive greetings. The accompanying visual depicts three chefs getting ready for the holidays and singing the Licious Carol.
“We wanted to do something unique for the holiday season. The point of the exercise was to talk about Licious Spreads, without being too preachy. Besides, it’s meant for the holidays. Why not have some fun with it? The best thing about the musical is that one can hum along with it.”, remarked Sujoy Roy, executive creative director of Ogilvy, Kolkata.
“Licious Spread is a unique & an innovative offering from Licious. Its India’s 1st Meat spread, a completely new category that currently doesn’t exist in the Indian market. The key marketing task has been not only to drive awareness but also to educate consumers about its usage & consumption occasions. Given the festivity around & popularity of Christmas jingles, it’s an interesting approach of communicating the message in a fun way. Best thing about this musical is that it cuts across age & gender”, said Manohar Kumar – business head, packaged food business, Licious.
