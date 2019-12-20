Ogilvy and Licious adds a jolly flavour to year end festivities

“Licious Spread is a unique & an innovative offering from Licious. Its India’s 1st Meat spread, a completely new category that currently doesn’t exist in the Indian market. The key marketing task has been not only to drive awareness but also to educate consumers about its usage & consumption occasions. Given the festivity around & popularity of Christmas jingles, it’s an interesting approach of communicating the message in a fun way. Best thing about this musical is that it cuts across age & gender”, said Manohar Kumar – business head, packaged food business, Licious.