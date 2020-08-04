OkCupid rolls out new product feature Stacks

We know that one of the hardest parts of dating is actually finding your person — so when we began reimagining what our platform could become, we kept that top of our mind. Now users can easily tap into each of the above categories to find someone based on who and what they’re looking for.

Our Question Pros Stack is an industry first, recognizing higher-intent daters who, research shows, are more likely to want a meaningful relationship. Answering more questions is a sign of investment in the dating process and willingness to really get to know someone, which in turn signals that someone is ready to be in a meaningful relationship so we wanted to be sure to include a Stack category that celebrated these users. Our matching questions help us connect people with those they’re most compatible with, encourage people to really think about what’s important to them in dating and relationships, and localize and personalize the experience for our users around the world. And there’s been over 295 million responses to our matching questions this year (8+ billion responses since we launched).