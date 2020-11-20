Okinawa releases brand anthem to acknowledge stakeholders’ efforts during COVID 19

The brand has successfully retailed over 75,000+ number of electric two wheelers in India since inception.
Okinawa- Indian electric two-wheeler brand with focus on ‘Make in India’ has announced its brand anthem to engage acknowledge the journey of the brand, efforts of the stakeholders and rising awareness around electric vehicles. The brand has successfully retailed over 75,000+ number of electric two wheelers in India since inception.
The brand has been promoting the shift from ICE to EV to reduce air pollution in the country. To break the myths associated with EVs, the brand had organized the ride on its product iPraise from Gurgaon to Khardungla (highest motorable road in India). The idea was to establish that the EVs are at par with ICE when it comes to performance.
“Changing the mindset of people in regard to electric vehicle is the core challenge in the industry. When we began our operations, this was the first hindrance that we encountered. Over the period we have seen the acceptance towards EVs rising among the buyers. This is the result of the combined efforts put by our stakeholders. Today, Okinawa is among the top electric two- wheeler brand. While the sentiment of the market has been low due to COVID- 19, Okinawa members have been working tirelessly in the backend to sustain the tough times. Hence, we thought this would be the best time to acknowledge the spirit and skills of our stakeholders and also motivate them for future. Therefore, this anthem is dedicated to each person connected with the brand,” Jeetender Sharma- MD & Founder, Okinawa.
Recently, the brand had announced the initiative Okinawa OXI wherein the employees of Okinawa planted trees in a nearby school. The idea was to share the importance of planting trees and controlling air pollution with young minds. Okinawa has seen the demand of electric vehicles rising among people. In the first month after lockdown got lifted, the brand retailed over 1000 units. Okinawa plans at retailing over 30,000 by end of the fiscal.