Ola partners with PhonePe to enhance its digital payments experience

Ankit Gaur, director, business development at PhonePe, added, “Facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times. We are excited to partner with Ola, India’s leading mobility services provider, to enable a seamless and convenient payment experience for our customers. This partnership will be a key enabler to drive India’s digital payment ecosystem.”

As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail up to Rs. 200 in cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe.