Ola resumes Airport operations across 22 locations including Kempegowda International Airport with enhanced safety protocols

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said, “With the resumption of domestic flight operations in India, we look forward to serving citizens who need a safe and reliable option for Airport trips. The safety of both passengers and driver-partners continues to be a top priority for us and we are committed to following the highest standards of safety and hygiene. We are also working closely with the team at Kempegowda International Airport to ensure strict adherence to guidelines while ensuring customers and drivers aren’t inconvenienced. By adopting a collaborative approach to flatten the curve, our ‘10 steps to a safer ride’ guidelines for customers and driver partners will ensure that Ola remains the safest ride for Airport trips.”