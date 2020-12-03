OLX accelerates its leadership in the pre-owned auto segment with the launch of OLX Autos

“We aim to set a new industry benchmark for the used car trade-in India, bringing to the consumer a seamless process to buy, sell and finance a car under a trusted, easy and safe environment. Our new customer-centric approach enables us to leverage the strength of the OLX brand and better focus on and serve consumers, and adapt to their changing behaviours and preferences. It better positions us to grow and win across channels and geographies by delivering consistent, seamless and exceptional experiences, wherever and however our consumers shop for pre-owned autos”, said Amit Kumar, CEO OLX Autos India.“By combining our technology, financing and smart services to digitize more of the transaction, alongside our offline services and inspection centres, we will make buying and selling vehicles easier, faster and more convenient all around our network, while offering peace of mind on every transaction made”, he added.