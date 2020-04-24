OLX India launches ‘OLX Pledge’, a COVID-19 Relief fund for Migrant workers in India

“The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most challenging crises humankind is facing. While this has affected all of us, the migrant workers and their families have been the worst-hit section of the society. More than 92.5% of migrant workers have lost up to 3 weeks of work due to the current lockdown, over a million workers are in relief camps, while around half a million have walked back to their homes. Given this situation, all our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the relief material and funds reach migrant workers who need it the most, and whose livelihood has been severely impacted,” said Tarun Sinha, Head, Horizontal Business Unit (HBU), OLX India.