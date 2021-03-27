‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ returns to HistoryTV18 with Season 7

The new season is premiering on March 29 on HistoryTV18.
This Holi, viewers of HistoryTV18 are in for a colourful treat! India’s longest-running hit factual entertainment series, ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ returns to TV screens with a vibrant new season starting Monday, March 29th at 8 PM.
In its fifth year and seventh season, the series has gone from strength to strength, reaching millions of viewers on television and digital platforms. Its biggest win, though, lies in its impact beyond the screen and on the lives of people featured in various episodes. Not only have they been widely recognised and celebrated for their talent or record-setting feats, but some have also been honoured with the prestigious Padma Awards, including Pankajakshi Amma and Meenakshi Amma from Kerala and Teejan Bai from Chhattisgarh. Some stories from the series have even inspired cinematic works by filmmakers. Stories such as those of conservationist Dr Prakash Amte or octogenarian sharp-shooter Chandro Tomar have become the subject of popular films. On social media, stories from the show have been viewed, liked, loved, and shared by millions, including actors, sports stars, public figures, influencers, and thought leaders.
‘OMG! Yeh Mera India,’ S7 builds on the wonder and magic of earlier seasons, celebrating an India where ordinary people make history every day, doing extraordinary things. The new season of the show serves up fascinating curiosities, exceptional talent, and modern-day wonders, with a dash of the strange and unusual. Season 7 also presents inspiring stories about individuals and their creations driven by a mission to make a positive impact on lives and the world at large. For instance, viewers will be able to see a unique energy-saving ‘solar boat’ and also find out how a ‘nano jeep’ could prove life-changing for people with special needs. This season also features an impressive range of stories, people and places bound within the show’s original promise – to showcase and celebrate India in all its vitality, ingenuity, and diversity. Now, perhaps more than ever, as India emerges from a global crisis, the likes of which has not been encountered in over a century, there is a need to shine the light on the great and the good. To move forward with renewed optimism. For no matter the odds, we are made of sterner stuff. It’s a time to celebrate the triumphant human spirit. A spirit that is evident in India every day, defining our resilience as a nation. To borrow from the show’s fun title track: “ye desh ajab hai, yahaan log gazab hain!” Famous playback singer Benny Dayal has lent his voice to OMG! Yeh Mera India’s new, foot-tapping title song.
As each season breaks fresh ground and sets new benchmarks, the one constant has been actor and TV presenter Krushna Abhishek as the show’s host. With the seventh season of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ premiering on HistoryTV18 on the 29th of March, an excited Krushna exclaims, “A new season of OMG is like returning home for me! I feel thrilled and blessed that I’ve been a part of this hugely successful series. I’m constantly amazed by our incredible country and the amazing talent its people possess. I can tell you that Season 7 will entertain you like never before!”
Avinash Kaul, managing director, A+E Networks | TV18 and CEO-Broadcast for Network18, expects the show will continue to set new standards and build a loyal fan base. He says, “When we launched ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’, we were sure it would be an instant hit. Not only is it extremely well-produced and compelling content, but it also showcases the most fascinating and often untold, unseen stories from across the country. People have told me that just watching the show makes them feel proud of being Indian. Season after season, the show has performed beyond our expectations. This season, production continued through the turmoil of the pandemic, and I’m confident that it will win over audiences. I would like to thank the entire team and the viewers for making the franchise such an incredible success story!”
