‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ returns to HistoryTV18 with Season 7

‘OMG! Yeh Mera India,’ S7 builds on the wonder and magic of earlier seasons, celebrating an India where ordinary people make history every day, doing extraordinary things. The new season of the show serves up fascinating curiosities, exceptional talent, and modern-day wonders, with a dash of the strange and unusual. Season 7 also presents inspiring stories about individuals and their creations driven by a mission to make a positive impact on lives and the world at large. For instance, viewers will be able to see a unique energy-saving ‘solar boat’ and also find out how a ‘nano jeep’ could prove life-changing for people with special needs. This season also features an impressive range of stories, people and places bound within the show’s original promise – to showcase and celebrate India in all its vitality, ingenuity, and diversity. Now, perhaps more than ever, as India emerges from a global crisis, the likes of which has not been encountered in over a century, there is a need to shine the light on the great and the good. To move forward with renewed optimism. For no matter the odds, we are made of sterner stuff. It’s a time to celebrate the triumphant human spirit. A spirit that is evident in India every day, defining our resilience as a nation. To borrow from the show’s fun title track: “ye desh ajab hai, yahaan log gazab hain!” Famous playback singer Benny Dayal has lent his voice to OMG! Yeh Mera India’s new, foot-tapping title song.