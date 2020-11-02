OML announces BACARDí NH7 Weekender lineup 2020

“There has always been a lot of love and thought that’s gone into planning every edition. The only difference this time was that we were looking at it through a different lens. From the little things like considering what material aspects of the on-ground festival would be possible to include, to ensuring that audiences could interact and enjoy shared experiences with artists, the entire approach has been to try to recreate that BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender community feeling in a virtual world. The support from BACARDÍ for the music community has been invaluable year on year and the team at PaytmInsider has played a crucial role in helping us make this happen virtually this year.”, says OML CEO Gunjan Arya.