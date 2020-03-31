On Public Demand! Zee Bangla brings back eight old shows

In today's environment, we know that Social Distancing and the simple behavioural change of staying at home and reducing public contact can help curb the spread of COVID-19. In such a time, television has stepped in to keep up with the viewer’s daily dose of entertainment. Spreading cheer while adding a bit of nostalgia to our regular ‘TV Time’, starting March 30, Zee Bangla is bringing back some of its iconic shows - Ek Akasher Niche, Agnipariksha, Amar Durga, Dweep Jwele Jai, Bhootu, Goyenda Ginni, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Mirakkel in order to keep its viewers entertained.
Talking about this initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head - East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said, “Zee Bangla always puts its consumer at the centre of everything and has been successful in delivering the entertainment needs of the wide Bengali diaspora for last 20 years. We heard the consumer voice to bring back some of our milestone shows from 20 years in terms of both fiction and non-fiction. I am very hopeful that the cult shows will surely bring back strong nostalgic values and take viewers back in their good old days and enhance quality family time and help them sail through this difficult phase.”
The channel has realigned their programming with the relaunch of a series of pathbreaking and iconic shows of yesteryear's, which will present the families with an opportunity to relive memories, subsequently striking a happy conversation among the family members. The same has been envisaged as an extension of their “20 Ke Kurnish” campaign, a yearlong campaign which was launched by Zee Bangla last year to celebrate its glorious journey of 20 years.
(We got this information in a press release.)