ON PURPOSE wins PR duties for Max Group’s Antara

“ON PURPOSE’s thought clarity, genuine enthusiasm for working on the senior care category and their belief of promoting purpose driven businesses like ours really resonated with us. It is early days, but I feel invigorated working with the OP team on account. This energy and passion will serve us well as we have an onerous task ahead of establishing senior care as a bonafide category in India, improve awareness of the needs, aspirations and pain points of seniors in India and urge creation of senior friendly policies and regulations,” said Nitin Thakur, Director - Brand & Communications, Max Group.