ON PURPOSE wins PR duties for Max Group’s Antara

The account was won after a hotly-contested pitch process.
Continuing its client acquisition spree, ON PURPOSE has been signed on by Antara Senior Living, a part of the $ 3 billion Max Group after a hotly contested pitch process. The remit is to support the brand’s strategic shift towards becoming an integrated platform for multiple senior care services; to generate more awareness about the nascent senior care category and to facilitate the creation of a communication ecosystem comprising senior care operators, industry associations and intelligentsia .
Antara’s debut business of senior living is pioneering the concept of ‘Age in Place’ for people over 55 years of age by developing senior care solutions. Antara Senior Living is led by Tara Singh Vachani, Executive Chairman and Rajit Mehta – Managing Director & CEO. The company’s vision is to be the most loved and trusted brand for seniors & their families, by helping seniors improve and enrich their quality of life.
ON PURPOSE will be working closely with Antara to deliver an extensive media outreach programme in India, managed by its Delhi office and with support from its national team and associates. The brief includes delivering a comprehensive communications strategy to help Antara build the category of senior care with the media and enable this segment to find its rightful place in India’s social as well as economic milieu.
“ON PURPOSE’s thought clarity, genuine enthusiasm for working on the senior care category and their belief of promoting purpose driven businesses like ours really resonated with us. It is early days, but I feel invigorated working with the OP team on account. This energy and passion will serve us well as we have an onerous task ahead of establishing senior care as a bonafide category in India, improve awareness of the needs, aspirations and pain points of seniors in India and urge creation of senior friendly policies and regulations,” said Nitin Thakur, Director - Brand & Communications, Max Group.
Commenting on the addition of this new mandate Girish Balachandran, Managing Partner, ON PURPOSE said “given our expertise in brand building and category creation, we are excited to punch up the narrative on senior care in India. We have recently bolstered our media relations team with senior hires who will help us deliver on this pan-India communications mandate” he added.
