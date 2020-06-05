On World Environment Day, National Geographic brings nature home by releasing digital wallpapers

In a bid to encourage people to rethink their connection with nature while operating from home, National Geographic has released a series of images, which can be used as virtual background wallpapers. The vibrant wallpapers intend to transport people to some of the remotest corners of the world, bringing them closer to nature while at home. Shot by acclaimed National Geographic photographers such as Ryan Sheets and Shaaz Jung, the images will bring an experience that will help raise awareness and drive action in a more relevant and relatable manner.