On World Environment Day, National Geographic brings nature home by releasing digital wallpapers

Under its new #TogetherWithNature campaign, Nat Geo brings people closer to ‘Mother Nature’ as they operate from home.
Amidst the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, the world is undergoing numerous changes in the environment and the climate, but the most prominent one is – Healing Mother Earth. As people continue to maintain social distancing and avoid public places, the current scenario calls for us to rekindle our relationship with the environment. As part of its initiative #TogetherWithNature, National Geographic, on this World Environment Day is encouraging people to take a stand to protect nature through awe-inspiring nature wallpapers.
In a bid to encourage people to rethink their connection with nature while operating from home, National Geographic has released a series of images, which can be used as virtual background wallpapers. The vibrant wallpapers intend to transport people to some of the remotest corners of the world, bringing them closer to nature while at home. Shot by acclaimed National Geographic photographers such as Ryan Sheets and Shaaz Jung, the images will bring an experience that will help raise awareness and drive action in a more relevant and relatable manner.
