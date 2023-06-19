One Take Media brings Korean dramas in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada

Korean content has captured the imagination of Indians across all age groups. One Take Media, one of the first content distribution houses to bring thousands of hours of Korean content in Hindi to India will now provide the these K-dramas in south Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.
One Take Media brings many award-winning Korean drama series in south Indian languages like Money Flower, She Knows Everything, Mother, Emergency Couple, Flower of Evil, Goblin, I am not a Robot and many more.
“Korean content consumption in India has increased post the lockdown,” says Joint Managing Director Dimpy Khera, One Take Media. “We have certainly noticed the rise of K-Drama popularity in the south Indian diaspora. Indian viewers love to watch their content in their own language. We are happy to provide popular Korean dramas in Tamil, Telugu & Kannada to enhance their viewership experience.”
With evolving consumer behavior, One Take Media is determined to continue providing popular Korean dramas to the diverse Indian audience. All of these shows can now be accessed on Playflix - a content-streaming OTT app by One Take Media Co.
Apart from Korean dramas, OTMC also offers a wide library of Kids Animated series, Spanish shows, Turkish shows, Hollywood movies and more.
(We got this information in a press release).