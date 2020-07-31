OnePlus introduces new AR experience activity for its recently launched OnePlus TVs

Addressing the new AR activity, Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India, shared, “At OnePlus, we constantly seek innovative avenues powered by technology. And we utilize these avenues to provide our community with new, engaging experiences that help fulfil our consumers’ demands. True to our Never Settle spirit, the Smarter Home Demo AR activity is meant to provide just that, and more. In times of the new normal, we decided to push our boundaries further. And we bought our OnePlus TV experience to the homes of our users using Augmented Reality. We hope that our community would truly enjoy and make the most of this unique activity, just like they did with our OnePlus 8 Series 5G AR unboxing.”