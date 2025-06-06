OnePlus partners with Gods Reign’s

OnePlus, has announced a strategic partnership with Gods Reign, a sports company. The collaboration, enabled by Times One, part of Times OOH, represents a step in creating a high-performance, innovation-driven esports ecosystem in India.

With these partnerships, OnePlus aims to strengthen its position in the gaming market while contributing to the growing esports scene in India. OnePlus will integrate its latest technology into Gods Reign’s gaming environment. The collaboration will drive mutual growth through product feedback loops, co-branded activations, and amplified storytelling around Gods Reign’s journey across top-tier Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournaments.

Earlier this year, Gods Reign was one of the top BGMI teams by winning the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Season 6 and taking home INR 50 lakh in prize money. With the BGMI Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 currently underway, where 96 of the country’s top teams are competing for a massive INR 2 crore prize pool, Gods Reign is driving their training and tournament push with OnePlus’ top-tier gaming technology.

OnePlus is dedicated to delivering performance that gamers can rely on, ensuring smooth frame rates, effective thermal management, and long-lasting battery life when it matters most, making the devices perfectly tuned to support the team through high-intensity training and competitive play.

The company also plans to involve these teams in its product development process. Players will give feedback on current devices, which will be used to improve performance in real-world gaming conditions. OnePlus is making a statement through this partnership that its devices are battle-tested and gamer-approved, rigorously refined through high-stakes competition.

“This partnership with OnePlus marks a significant milestone for our team. We're proud to be aligned with a brand that not only understands elite performance but also shares our hunger for innovation and excellence. With Times One's support, we look forward to creating impactful experiences for our fans and the gaming community,” said K R Rohith , CEO & co-founder , Gods Reign.

The deal was facilitated by Times One, which connects forward-thinking brands with the vibrant esports and gaming audience through strategic collaborations and branded experiences.

“At Times One, we believe in the transformative power of esports as the next big cultural movement. Facilitating this partnership between OnePlus and Gods Reign underscores our mission to bring together premium brands and elite gaming talent. We are thrilled to play a pivotal role in scripting this chapter of India’s gaming evolution,” said Kanishka Singh, head gaming business, Times One.

(We got this information in a press release.)