OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON for OnePlus TV users

In line with the company’s ‘Never Settle’ spirit, the new OnePlus smart TVs are designed to provide users with a premium, connected ecosystem experience at a truly affordable segment. The new OnePlus TVs provide best in class display with 93% color gamut and Gamma Engine features, as well as Dolby Vision on the OnePlus TV U Series, all of which makes for stunning picture quality, and dynamic visuals. In addition, the new OnePlus TVs offer premium, bezel-less design, maximizing display space. Powered by Dolby Atmos in the OnePlus TV U Series and Dolby Audio in the OnePlus TV Y series, the OnePlus TVs provide a remarkable cinematic soundstage to fully immerse users in their favorite shows.