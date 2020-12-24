Online meat delivery brand Meatigo.com expands its operations in Hyderabad just in time for Christmas

Hyderabadis can now enjoy Meatigo products from the comfort of their homes that will be delivered within 120 minutes.
In a move that will delight the meat lovers of Hyderabad, Meatigo.com – a fast growing e-commerce retail brand providing a range of premium quality raw and processed meat and seafood products - has launched its services in the city across multiple pincodes, just in time for Christmas.
Meat lovers in the City of Nawab can now enjoy Christmas delicacies like Whole Turkey, Honey Mustard Whole Spatchcock Chicken, Cranberry Rum Spiced Pork Chops and Swedish Chicken Meatballs amongst others by placing their order on Meatigo.com.
Empowering thousands of people across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh and now Hyderabad to ‘Eat Better Meat’, the Gurgaon-based online delivery platform is the brainchild of Siddhant Wangdi. It started its operations in 2017 and offers a wide variety of fresh meats, seafood, and ready to eat/cook products - all of which are inspected by an in-house team of experienced food technologists for freshness, hygiene, and sourcing parameters. All the products are antibiotic-residue and hormone free.
Speaking on the development, Siddhant Wangdi, founder of Meatigo.com said, “We have gained great traction across all operational cities by delivering fresh and high-quality premium products to our loyal consumers. Ranging from poultry, red meats, delicatessen, imported meats, fish as well as ready to eat products like momos, burger patties and marinades, gastronomers have loved our offerings. With such a fantastic response from our consumers over the years, we are happy to start our operations in Hyderabad. Hyderabadis love their non-veg food with kebabs, biryani and other meat delicacies and Meatigo aims to deliver the same with an added western flavour palate. They can relish ready to eat kebabs, crafted to suit the western palate, from the comfort of their homes. Meatigo.com services will be available in maximum areas across the city. Our young team ensures zero compromise on quality with stringent tests for freshness and hygiene.”
The bootstrapped company functions on an end-to-end supply chain model that starts from procuring fresh meats to processing, storage, and last-mile delivery. Further, Meatigo.com has its own delivery team which delivers an on-demand order in 120 minutes to its customers’ doorstep. Using Meatigo.com, ardent meat-eaters can also schedule deliveries a week in advance
