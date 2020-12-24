Online meat delivery brand Meatigo.com expands its operations in Hyderabad just in time for Christmas

Speaking on the development, Siddhant Wangdi, founder of Meatigo.com said, “We have gained great traction across all operational cities by delivering fresh and high-quality premium products to our loyal consumers. Ranging from poultry, red meats, delicatessen, imported meats, fish as well as ready to eat products like momos, burger patties and marinades, gastronomers have loved our offerings. With such a fantastic response from our consumers over the years, we are happy to start our operations in Hyderabad. Hyderabadis love their non-veg food with kebabs, biryani and other meat delicacies and Meatigo aims to deliver the same with an added western flavour palate. They can relish ready to eat kebabs, crafted to suit the western palate, from the comfort of their homes. Meatigo.com services will be available in maximum areas across the city. Our young team ensures zero compromise on quality with stringent tests for freshness and hygiene.”