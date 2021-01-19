Online to offline- the biggest #O2O initiative by Big Bazaar

This year’s biggest O2O initiative , Big Bazaar will offer extra 20% off to its customers during “Sabse Saste 6 Din”(SS6D) through Super Saver Voucher and drive online traffic to offline stores. This is a great initiative keeping in mind the current economies and safety conditions in mind. Per pay online Rs 2500 today at shop.bigbazaar.com and get Super Saver Vouchers worth Rs 3000 to shop instore. Super Saver vouchers can be bought online from 12th to 25th January. For the ease of shopping the vouchers can be redeemed instore from 23rd January to 31st March, 2021. These coupons can be redeemed across all Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar Gen Nxt and HyperCity stores in the country.
Big Bazaar’s SS6D will also offer mega deals, combo offers and discounts on food, fashion, home furnishing, luggage, kitchenware and daily essentials. Customers will be delighted to experience shopping at lower than lowest prices on a wide range of food products, combo deals on food & grocery items, flat percentage off on fashion, take home kitchen combo sets and Koryo TV at attractive prices, great discounts on trolley bags from brands like Aristocrat, Safari, Kamliant, Skybags and much much more.
As the country in coming out of the lockdown we are taking all safety measures inside the store for the safety of our staff and customers. Temp check, mask & sanitizer is compulsory. All social distancing norms are also being followed. Even the offers are designed in a way that the customer gets a longer window to redeem their super saver vouchers. Customer can redeem their Super Saver vouchers from 23rd Jan to 31st March, 2021.
Speaking about hosting the biggest O2O initiative of 2021 Mr. Pawan Sarda, Group Head , Digital, Marketing & e- commerce - Future Group says, “#O2O Online to offline is a big initiative we have taken at # Big Bazaar. It cannot get bigger than this during our most iconic Sale, Sabse Saste 6 Din # SS6D . Book your shopping online (shop.bigbazaar.com) and redeem it in store with bigger discounts. As last year has been tougher than ever for most people especially households with people facing salary cuts, some losing jobs and businesses facing a hit by the lockdown. Something nobody was prepared for. Big Bazaar have gone an extra mile and are offering more savings if you pre-pay for the shopping.”
During SSD all Big Bazaar stores will provide priority billing and special assistance for persons with disability (PWD) and young elders. Keeping in mind the needs of all customers priority billing will also be offered to pregnant women and women with infants. Customers with a shopping list of 10 or less products can skip the queue and use the mobile express counter. Not only this, stores in certain cities will also provide home delivery to enhance the shopping experience.
(We got this information in a press release).