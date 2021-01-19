Online to offline- the biggest #O2O initiative by Big Bazaar

Speaking about hosting the biggest O2O initiative of 2021 Mr. Pawan Sarda, Group Head , Digital, Marketing & e- commerce - Future Group says, “#O2O Online to offline is a big initiative we have taken at # Big Bazaar. It cannot get bigger than this during our most iconic Sale, Sabse Saste 6 Din # SS6D . Book your shopping online (shop.bigbazaar.com) and redeem it in store with bigger discounts. As last year has been tougher than ever for most people especially households with people facing salary cuts, some losing jobs and businesses facing a hit by the lockdown. Something nobody was prepared for. Big Bazaar have gone an extra mile and are offering more savings if you pre-pay for the shopping.”