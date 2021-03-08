Only 8% HOD positions in Indian films in 2019-20 were held by women

The Content section of the report uses the Bechdel Test. The Bechdel Test is an Internationally-accepted measure of female representation in film stories. For a film to pass the Bechdel Test, it needs to meet a basic requirement: It should have at least one scene in which two female characters are talking, and the conversation is about a topic other than a man/ men. As many as 59% films, including some of the biggest Hindi and South blockbusters, failed the Bechdel Test.