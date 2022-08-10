Ontrack Partners with Kamar Film Factory for the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022

Filmfare on the 6th of August announced that the awards would be held on the 18th of September 2022 in partnership with the Kamar Film Factory.
ONTRACK has been appointed as the Media Sales Partner for the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022. Filmfare on the 6th of August announced that the awards would be held on the 18th of September 2022 in partnership with the Kamar Film Factory.
For the first time, the awards are going to Bengaluru at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIC) where some of the biggest stars from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies as well as Bollywood will converge to witness an evening full of entertainment, glamour, and glitz, to be held on 18th September 2022.
Kamar, founder of Kamar Film Factory said, “There are no two ways about it, Filmfare Awards South is one of the most-awaited events in the entertainment circuit of South India. It was dearly missed last year, but we’re excited that this time it is spread over two days, giving every release from 2019 to 2021 a chance to win the recognition it deserves. I’m eagerly looking forward to this.”
Addressing the excitement around the awards, Anand Mishra of Kamar Film Factory, said, “We are glad to associate with ONTRACK as our media sales partner since they have an extensive footprint pan-India with their existing network of leading clients and their in-depth relations with media agencies. The amplification of the established Intellectual property via the Zee Network of channels in the South and leading digital partner Facebook, also makes it an interesting proposition for brands this year”
Commenting on the partnership, Alok Rakshit, CEO of ONTRACK says, “This gives us an interesting opportunity to cater to brands for whom the four Southern states become a very vital cog, as it addresses a large discerning audience who are big followers of the fantastic movies that are churned out every year leaving behind an indelible impact on the minds of viewers and fans alike”.
“South Indian Films have become a popular mainstay on a pan India basis and we are delighted to collaborate with Kamar Film Factory on the esteemed South Filmfare Awards 2022 and shall look forward to monetizing the same on-ground as well as on-air, to best of our abilities”, added Saugat Baanerjee, business director-ONTRACK.
(We got this information in a press release).