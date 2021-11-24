OOH Expo to be organised at Mumbai’s Nehru Centre on March 14-15, 2022

The Expo dates have been rescheduled to facilitate the highest level of buyer-seller-visitor participation in what is planned as India’s largest exposition of OOH technologies and solutions.
The much-awaited OOH Expo, conceptualised as India’s largest exposition of state-of-the-art technologies, hardware, and creative solutions for out of home (OOH) advertising business, will be organised at Nehru Centre, Mumbai on March 14-15, 2022. The Expo will be organised at a time when the OOH business will have significantly recovered from the fallout of the pandemic that afflicted the business for nearly two years.
Sharing his perspective on the over-arching objective of OOH Expo, Vasant Jante, Managing Director of VJ Media Works, the organizer of the exposition, says, the OOH business leadership is cognizant of the imperative of re-engineering and re-imagining the value propositions and delivery to the advertisers, for which adoption of new technologies, latest equipment and various creative solutions are vitally important. “The OOH Expo was indeed designed to address the emerging and future needs of buyers in this industry. Fortunately, the makers and suppliers of the OOH Solutions themselves have taken great strides in recent years to develop cutting-edge solutions of OOH that would actually make this advertising medium one of the most competitive media channels,” he says.
The OOH Expo was earlier planned to be organised in Mumbai on January 21-22. The dates have been changed to March 14-15, 2022 as several quarters from the OOH industry said that would be an appropriate time of the year when buyers and sellers would be geared to prospect new solutions for business.
The OOH Expo is expected to have the participation of 70+ exhibitors from India and the overseas, showcasing state-of-the-art:
Display technologies – static & digital on conventional, transit, ambient media
IT software for content management systems (CMS)
Innovative OOH media formats including use of augmented reality
Mobile solutions for OOH
Programmatic OOH platforms
ERP solutions
DOOH content
Digital outdoor printing
Green OOH
Fabrication of OOH media structures
OOH Lighting
OOH monitoring tools
OOH audience measurement metrics
The Expo will have three modules: (i) The display stalls; (ii) Buyer-seller meet-ups; and (iii) Workshops on tech application, use of new materials, etc.
(We got this information in a press release).