OOH Expo to be organised at Mumbai’s Nehru Centre on March 14-15, 2022

Sharing his perspective on the over-arching objective of OOH Expo, Vasant Jante, Managing Director of VJ Media Works, the organizer of the exposition, says, the OOH business leadership is cognizant of the imperative of re-engineering and re-imagining the value propositions and delivery to the advertisers, for which adoption of new technologies, latest equipment and various creative solutions are vitally important. “The OOH Expo was indeed designed to address the emerging and future needs of buyers in this industry. Fortunately, the makers and suppliers of the OOH Solutions themselves have taken great strides in recent years to develop cutting-edge solutions of OOH that would actually make this advertising medium one of the most competitive media channels,” he says.