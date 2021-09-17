OperationNEET: The cheating game for medical seats revealed by Zee Media

The sting operation which was carried out by the channel for over a year revealed the truth that 'Admission Nexus' kills the rights of hardworking children. Seats are being sold even before the NEET exam. The most shocking thing came to the fore that the brokers do complete planning before the NEET exam and have a complete eye on each seat in which a large network of touts were involved from all over the country. The operation also disclosed other facts related to this racket that medical and engineering seats are dealt in the country and there are many such methods, through which either the NEET exam is passed by adopting a fake route or direct admission is given in government and private colleges.