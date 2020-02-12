OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution to spearhead social change in its 17th season

Commenting on the launch of Roadies Revolution, Ferzad Palia, Head - Voot Select, Youth, Music & English Entertainment Viacom18, said: “Over the past 16 years, Roadies has transformed into a cult, transcending from just television to a broadcast+ ecosystem. The last season of the show witnessed a 37% jump in TSV, 55% growth in watch-time on Voot and clocked 40 mn views of its Voot exclusive content, reinforcing its fandom. On social media, the reach for Roadies Real Heroes doubled last year. We have also licensed the franchise to open Café Roadies in Noida and Club Roadies in Jaipur last year, adding scale to the ecosystem. For MTV Roadies Revolution, we are happy to have OPPO on board as our title sponsor, Castrol Power 1, Alo Frut Juice and Manforce as our co- powered by sponsors. Big Muscle Nutrition joins in as our nutrition partner and Envy as an associate sponsor, as we go on the road with JAWA, fueling yet another journey of this iconic show.”