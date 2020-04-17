OPPO stands in solidarity, pays tribute to warriors fighting against COVID-19

Talking about this initiative, Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, OPPO India said, “The ‘Hope has a form’ campaign is an effort to instill hope and pay tribute to these “everyday super-heroes” such as doctors, medical personnel, cleaning staff for their service during such crucial times. The entire nation owes each one of them a tremendous debt of gratitude. The brand film is just a small attempt to recognize and express our gratefulness towards these warriors who despite all the odds are fighting through the contagion for all of us.”