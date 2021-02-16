OpraahFx bags influencer management mandate for Total Gaming

Excited to bag this mandate, Pranav Panpalia, founder, OpraahFx said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Total Gaming in helping them leverage their digital presence by developing exciting content and enabling meaningful brand partnerships. Seeing an exponential growth in the online gaming and esports industry, we recently launched OP Gaming, a catalyst for the Indian Gaming community. With OP Gaming, we aim to nurture, provide an opportunity, and encourage the best gaming talents in the industry. Mentoring multiple gaming influencers, I have observed that many brands are slowly looking to partner with gaming influencers for they have the most organic and credible traffic/engagement. We have been in this space for some time now, and have created many meaningful campaigns that has benefited both – our influencers and partnering brands. With our partnership with Total Gaming, we aim to create the best content for audiences, close great deals for the influencer, and grab noteworthy attention for both the brands and the influencer alike.”