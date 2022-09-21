Optiminastic launches its virtual office Optiverse, strengthens its Metaverse-as-a-service offering for brands

Speaking on the development, Akshae Golekar, founder at Optiminastic Media said, “At Optiminastic, we have been bullish about the potential of the Metaverse. We have been early and keen watchers of Web3 and the Metaverse and believe that it has the opportunity to erase borders when it comes to creative communication. We have been working closely with brands in this domain and the launch of our office, Optiverse reinforces our commitment for the development and growth of MAAS in India and across the globe. We look forward to closely working with India Inc. as they step up their Web3 and Metaverse play while establishing Optiminastic Media as a partner of choice in this field.”